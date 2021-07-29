CHIEF OF SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL DEFENCE FORCE CALLED ON CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF AT NAVAL HEADQUARTERS

General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of South African National Defence Force called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, Chief of South African National Defence Force was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, the visiting dignitary called on the Naval Chief. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over quantum and extent of relations between Pakistan and South African National Defence Force. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

It is expected that the visit of Chief of South African National Defence Force will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

