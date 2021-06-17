CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF ADDRESSES AT PAKISTAN NAVY WAR COLLEGE

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu addressed the course members and faculty of 50th PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.

While addressing the audience, Air Chief appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at Pakistan Navy War College. Chief of the Air Staff also commended Pakistan Navy’s valuable services to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country. Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan Armed Forces. He emphasized that our Armed Forces remain poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Chief of Air Staff appraised that Pakistan Air Force is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country.

Earlier on his arrival at PNWC, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

Pakistan Navy War College is a premier institute of Pakistan Navy imparting professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

