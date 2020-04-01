China gave priority to Pakistan soon after controlling the coronavirus outbreak: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that China gave priority to Pakistan with medical assistance for the coronavirus pandemic as soon as it brought the outbreak in its territories under control.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering today where he said that the worldwide demand for healthcare staff and material had shot up in the wake of the pandemic.

The prime minister lauded China for lending medical assistance and supplies to Pakistan to help curb the disease. PM Imran also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and medical staff fighting on the frontlines in Pakistan.

PM Imran appeals for donations to virus relief

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appealed for donations to the virus relief efforts of the government in a message shared on social networking platform Twitter.

“Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he said.

“Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi,” he added.

Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi. Complete account information and transfer instructions are available at https://t.co/CRL0erEk3Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

PM Imran to inaugurate upgrade project at hospital

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Cantonment General Hospital, Rawalpindi upgradation project today.

The Prime Minister will visit different sections of the hospital and review the facilities there, according to Radio Pakistan.

