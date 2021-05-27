Chinese envoy lauds efforts to constantly improve Pakistan-China relationship

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said Pakistan and China are strategically aligned on the vision of growth and prosperity in the region.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him in Islamabad.

The Adviser said both the countries are synergizing their efforts to achieve the goal of peace and development in the region.

Moeed Yusuf said the CPEC is a flagship project whose success is non-negotiable for the two countries.

The Adviser said the CPEC fits perfectly with Pakistan’s geo economic paradigm which is now the vision of the government.

Ambassador Nong Rong vowed to continue building on the strong and long lasting partnership between the two countries. He appreciated ongoing efforts to constantly improve Pakistan-China relationship.

