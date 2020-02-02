Chinese national suspected of coronavirus at Lahore airport rushed to Services Hospital

LAHORE: A Chinese suspected of contracting Wuhan novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore after arriving from Karachi on Sunday has been rushed to an isolation ward at Services Hospital for medical attention and tests.

Reportedly, the airport staff conducted Deming Yao’s medical checkup when his nose began bleeding while waiting at the airport lounge for his flight to China via Lahore. Meanwhile, he was taken to Services Hospital’s isolation ward.

The events added to deepening concerns about the potential for the virus to spread, as more governments around the world closed their borders to people from China.

Since emerging out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and reached 24 countries.

Many of the infections overseas have been of people who had travelled from Wuhan, an industrial hub of 11 million people, or surrounding areas of Hubei province.

The person who died in the Philippines was a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the epidemic a global health emergency.

