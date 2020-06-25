CJP Gulzar Ahmed takes notice of threats to Justice Isa in viral video

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken notice of a video clip containing derogatory and scandalous language against Justice Faez Isa case.

In the viral video, a man identified as Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza can be seen giving threats to the Supreme Court judge.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, the CJP has fixed the hearing of the case tomorrow [Friday] morning before Bench-1 in Islamabad.

The video contained derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of the judiciary and the honourable judges, read the statement.

