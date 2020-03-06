CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad Gives Remarks Against All Sindh Institutions

Justice Gulzar Ahmad heard the case pertaining to encroachments at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry and said a building collapsed in the metropolis, people died but no one showed any concern.

The CJP inquired from Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin about the progress in the Circular Railway project. The advocate general told the court that mass transit plan has been formed and the Green Line Bus and the Orange Line projects have been completed.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad responded that if the projects are completed then run the buses. He stressed that Karachi needs compact projects, tall buildings are made here on small plots and all obsolete buses of the country are being used.

Salman Talibuddin said action has been taken against all corrupt officers. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that all the steps that have been taken are fake.