Classes 9 to 11 students to be promoted without exams: education minister

Education minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that it had been decided that students from classes 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class and awarded an extra 3% marks.

Mehmood said that all the provincial education ministers held a meeting today to decide the future course of action with regard to education in the country as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Recapping decisions made earlier, he said that the National Coordination Committee had announced a closure of schools till July 15 and it had been decided that final examinations for classes 9, 10 and intermediate would not be held.

He said that it was learnt that 4 million students had to appear in examinations for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The minister said that keeping in mind the safety and health of children, it was important to devise a strategy whereby their academic year would not go to waste.

He said that it had been decided that students who are in classes 9 and 11 will not appear in examinations this year and will be promoted to the next class.

Mehmood said that those promoted to class 10 and 12 will only appear for final exams for the same and not composite exams.

For these students, the result of their previous class would be calculated based on their new class’ result.

Announcing decisions taken for students of classes 10 and 12, he said that their results will be evaluated based on marks obtained in classes 9 and 11, provided the students had cleared all the subjects. He said that these students would be awarded 3% extra marks.

He said the students had been divided into four categories and their exams may be held between September and November.

The minister said that those not satisfied with their results for class 11 can appear in “special exams” in this period.

He said that those taking composite exams without a result for class 11 can also appear in the special exam.

These exams can also be taken by those who only cleared a few subjects in their final exams or those who failed in more than 40% of subjects.

He said that those wishing to appear in these exams must inform their boards by July 1.

Speaking of the different categories of students, he said that one category comprises students who were not satisfied with their class 11 exams and wish to improve their result in class 12.

The second category consists of students who were to appear in composite exams this year.

The third category has students who wished to improve their results in a few subjects.

The fourth category has students who failed in more than 40% subjects in class 11.

Sindh’s Ghani announces education steering committee decisions

Meanwhile, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday, announced what measures will apply to students in the province.

He said that the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

His remarks followed a meeting of the Sindh Education Steering Committee session.

The provincial education minister, in a statement, said that the students will be promoted without exams.

Ghani said that a legislative change or an amendment will be required to promote the students to next class, adding that the decision to pass the students is final.

He added that the decision to not hold exams was taken by Sindh government’s Education Steering Committee.

While addressing a press conference later in the day, the provincial minister said that all the students will get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

“Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results has been disturbed,” he said.

He said that the education department officials are in contact with the Higher Education Commission regarding relevant issues in the procedure.

He said that the meetings of the steering committee will continue to iron out the snags in the decision regarding promotion without exams.

