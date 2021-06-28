Clean and green Pakistan is our vision, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says clean and green Pakistan is our vision and the government is taking bold steps for climate protection to secure our future.

Addressing to Tiger Force volunteers during his visit to Naran on Monday, he said promotion of tourism is a challenge for the government and huge amount is being spent on environmental projects in the country.

He said ten billion tree tsunami program will change the environment.

He said that improved tourism will generate jobs and will ensure prosperity in the country.

He said that illegal forest cutting will not be tolerated as Kaghan valley has much attractiveness, which is not available anywhere in the world.

The Prime Minister is in Naran to inaugurate various development projects for the promotion of tourism and environmental protection in the area.

The projects include tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among Community River Rangers, raising trout fish in the Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection.

