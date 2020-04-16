Clerics assure complete support as CM Sindh announces Friday lockdown

KARACHI: A delegation of clerics on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured to extend complete support towards the provincial government as the latter announced complete lockdown during 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm on Friday.

According to a spokesman of the chief minister, a delegation of the clerics comprising Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Mufti Rafi Rehman, Mufti Abid Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Adeel, Dr Saeed and others called on the chief minister and assured their complete support to the chief minister.

The chief minister flanked by provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet the clerics on April 18 and new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the mosques would be issued.

On Tuesday, top clerics of the country announced to resume congregational prayers in the mosques while maintaining social distancing after an over-two weeks’ ban amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

