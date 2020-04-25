CM KP’s assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Assistant to KP chief minister for local government Kamran Bangash has tested positive for coronavirus, the provincial health minister tweeted on Saturday.

“It is sorrowful news about the corona test resulting positive for Kamran Bangash. May Allah give him the strength to beat the virus. We are all praying for him. It can’t be emphasized enough that it is absolutely necessary for everyone to observe social distancing,” CM Mahmood Khan said.

