Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that ha has decided to curtail the operation hours of the groceries shops and stores by three hours from Saturday.

Advertisement

The CM issued the order while presiding over a meeting at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5 and Dr Bari of Indus Hospital.

Advertisement

Read full story