CM Murad requests PM Khan to remove Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove the incumbent provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam.

In the meeting, PM Imran and CM Murad reached a consensus over probable replacement by the Sindh government, with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail backing the decision to remove the IGP.

CM Murad reportedly told the prime minister that differences and uncertainty cause problems. The chief minister also put forward reservations and decisions of the provincial cabinet.

“No objection if anyone from the given list is appointed as Sindh police chief,” Sindh CM Shah was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit, during which he held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting between the prime minister and the chief minister comes weeks after Shah’s meeting with Ismail, which was hailed as a positive sign by Karachiites. During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister gave his consent to “all proposals” pertaining to the city’s development and vowed to “complete the job on the part of the provincial authorities on the centre-funded projects” in order to complete the mega schemes without any further delay, officials and sources had said.

The federal government, in recent weeks, has made attempts to improve its working relationship with the PPP-led Sindh government. Earlier this year, Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that despite “extreme differences” with the Sindh government, the Centre had decided to work with the provincial government to “improve citizens’ lives”.

The prime minister has expressed his desire to initiate projects in Karachi and last year had announced that a “comprehensive package” of Rs162 billion had been drafted for the city’s development. Earlier this month, Umar had said that the prime minister would visit Karachi in February to inaugurate multiple development projects.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that PM Imran will visit the metropolis for a day-long visit to meet a delegation comprising businessmen.

The prime minister will take part in a fundraiser event for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital as well. He will also distribute cheques for the Kamiyab Jawan Programme.

The premier will be briefed about the ongoing development projects in the metropolis. Furthermore, there are reports suggesting that relations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party are improving.

Quoting unnamed sources at the CM House, sources said that the PM’s behaviour was very cordial with Sindh CM and that was the reason, Murad Ali Shah would receive Imran Khan at the airport at 2:30pm today.

However, PTI’s disgruntled ally in Sindh, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan has not been invited to meet the prime minister during his visit to the city.

