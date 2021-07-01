CM Sindh approves taking over 4192 non formal schools run by Federal govt

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as per decision taken in 42th Council of Common Interest, has approved taking over 4192 non formal schools run by federal government.

Presiding over a meeting in Karachi on Thursday, he also decided to enhance the salaries of teachers from eight thousand rupees to twenty five thousand rupees.

Sindh Chief Minister also directed education department to take over the schools immediately and make the schools functional with the same teaching staff.

