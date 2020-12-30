CNG Shortage Causes Fuel Stations Shut Down for Three Days

WebDesk: Already facing the shortage of Natural and Processed Gas for home and fuel needs the public is further impacted by another three days of closure of CNG Stations due to the winter season. according to a report broadcasted on NewsOne.

Advertisement

The CNG stations are being closed till January 2 because SSGC says there is low gas pressure and an increase in demand.

CNG stations are being closed till January 2, 2021 because SSGC says there is low gas pressure and an increase in demand.

This has created a very uncomfortable position for the ones at home and public transports whereby counting on the supply of gas for their means of livelihood.

Advertisement

Read full story