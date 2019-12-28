CNG stations open briefly before shutting down indefinitely

CNG stations in Karachi opened on Friday night for eight hours and were ordered to close down for an indefinite period on Saturday morning.

Long queues were formed at CNG stations on Friday night after news spread that the stations have been allowed to supply gas.

However, the stations were soon ordered to close again in early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure. The SSGC said that the stations will be allowed to open again when the gas pressure increases.

The closure of CNG stations has affected the daily commutes and lives of the people of Sindh as public transport has been patchy for days.

