CNG supply resumes across Sindh for 48 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened across Sindh on Saturday morning for 48 hours.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG will be available at the filling stations from 8:00 am on Saturday till Monday morning.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the SSGC announced to open the CNG stations in the province for 12-hours but later permitted them to remain open for 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

