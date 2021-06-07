CNS MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD OCEANS DAY – 2021

Today, on 8th of June 2021, we celebrate ‘World Oceans Day’, to focus on the maintenance and development of the oceans and coastal areas. Oceans; a major source of sustenance of life on earth, act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50% of the oxygen produced on this planet. They are also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Thus, human activity on land is directly affecting the oceans and the life that flourishes within.

The purpose of World Oceans Day, celebrated globally under the ambit of UN, is to enlighten the world community regarding the impact of human actions on the oceans and to explore ways and means for their sustainable use and the marine resources we derive from them.

The theme selected for World Oceans Day 2021 by UN is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. This offers an opportunity to explore the human life relationship with the oceans. Oceans regulate our climate. Holding 97% of the water on earth, almost all rain that drops on land comes from the sea.

On the eve of World Oceans Day, we acknowledge the challenges that are eroding the integrity of our waters – pollution, marine invasive species, extreme climatic changes and threats to survival of marine species. We depend on our oceans for food. Fishing alone, from catch to the consumer, produces not only food for billions of people but also creates millions of jobs worldwide. Nearly 15% of animal protein consumed by humans comes from marine fish. As the challenges to the ocean continue to grow, so does the need for novel solution to fight these challenges.

To commemorate significance of the World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy is playing a lead role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources. Some of the major PN initiatives include; beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection barges, intensified Mangroves plantation, banning use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea. A number of events and activities have been arranged to highlight the spirit of the day and to raise awareness about oceans and their resources. An active and forthcoming participation, with due regard to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, by all under Command will help promote the essence of the day.

On this Day, let us re-affirm our commitment and resolve to reverse the damage done, and save our oceans from any further degradation. There is a dire need to mend our ways in which we affect the oceans and life forms in them. Only together, we can protect Earth’s ultimate source of life.

