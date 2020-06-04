COAS Bajwa assures military’s assistance in combating locusts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured the nation the army will assist civil administration in combating locust attacks, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the army chief visited the National Locust Control Centre in Rawalpindi where he was briefed by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, who is the chief coordinator of NLCC.

Gen Bajwa “appreciated National Locust Control Center (NLCC) role in synergising national efforts in line with the National Action Plan”, said the statement.

“Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating [the] locust threat,” Gen Bajwa said.

He stressed that effective operations are essential for food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact of the attacks.

“The [government] has already declared [a] national emergency in this regard,” the statement added.

