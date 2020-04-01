COAS Bajwa visits National Command and Operation centre

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednasday said that no segment of the society can be left at the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic.

The army chief passed the remarks while attending a special briefing at National Command and Operation Centre today.

According to the ISPR, the forum was briefed about latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19 and troops deployment across the country assisting Federal & Provincial administrations in aid of civil power.

The ISPR said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer, Interior Minister Brig (retired) Ijaz Shah, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, SAPM on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, SAPM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM National Security Moeed Yousaf, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar and other senior military officials attended the briefing.

