Commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized SEZ to be held today

The commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone will be held today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

The construction work begins today with 366 million dollars investment by China’s enterprise Century Steel Private Limited.

Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone is part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster and it will prove a milestone in respect of making huge investment and creating employment opportunities at a large scale in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is a flagship project of KP Government and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone spreads over about one thousand acres of land, which is linked with CPEC route on M-I Motorway and other districts of the province that makes the project strategically significant.

The construction of the zone is being carried out with the collaboration of China’s state enterprise China Road and Bridge Corporation and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

Different industries, including pharmaceutical, textile, food and beverages and steel and engineering will be established at Rashakai Priority Special Economic Zone.

The project will provide employment opportunities to about two hundred thousand people of the area directly and indirectly.

