COMMODORE ABDUL MUNIB OF PAKISTAN NAVY PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF REAR ADMIRAL

Commodore Abdul Munib of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Abdul Munib got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992 The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and qualified Naval Command Course from USA.

The Admiral has an illustrious Naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Ships ALAMGIR and LARKANA, PNS AKRAM. PNS AATISH, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, Commander Surface Task Group-2 and Commander Combined Task Force-151 at US NAVCENT Bahrain.

His major Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad include Director Naval Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Operations and Deputy Naval Secretary. On promotion to Flag rank, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib has been appointed Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).

