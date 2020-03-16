Coronavirus cases likely to increase in future, no need to bring every patient to hospitals: CM Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that the coronavirus cases in Pakistan will increase in the coming days. However, he added that there was no need to panic as the provincial government was taking actions to contain the infection.

“The coronavirus cases will increase,” he said at a news conference, a few hours after Sindh reported its 76th case of the pandemic. “However, it is not necessary that everyone has to be brought to the hospital.”

The chief minister revealed that at least 25 people diagnosed with the infection were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the province. He went on to disclose the travel history of those who were infected with the virus.

“According to the information I have received, eight cases [of the coronavirus] in Sindh were originated from Syria,” he said. “Three patients had a travel history to Dubai, three to Iran and five patients had travelled to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the information about Saudi Arabia was not fully confirmed.

Murad said that one patient who contracted the virus had travelled to Qatar while another had gotten infected in Balochistan. “Only five cases of local transmission of the infection have taken place but I think there may be more cases [of local transmission],” he said.

