72 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 3,669 positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 53,644 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained six point eight per cent.

Statistics 16 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,644

Positive Cases: 3669

Positivity % : 6.8%

Deaths : 72 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 16, 2021

