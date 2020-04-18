Coronavirus claims life of one more Pakistani doctor

The second death from Islamabad has been reported by the deputy commissioner.

Advertisement

A 72-year-old doctor has died from COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family. “We are arranging for the final rituals as per notified SOP,” he wrote, adding: “Stay safe every one. May Allah protect all of us.”

One 72 years doctor just lost the battle against Covid in Islamabad. This is our second casualty. Heartfelt condolences for the family. We are arranging for the final rituals as per notified SOP. Stay safe every one. May Allah protect all of us. #ICTATaskForce — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 18, 2020

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema has said that the province’s tally has risen to 3,465.

More than 3,700 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

According to Sindh government spokesperson, the province reported 138 new cases and one more death today. The provincial tally now stands at 2,355.

“In the last 24 hours, 11 people have recovered from corona in Sindh,” he added.

The nationwide tally of confirmed cases in the country rose to 7,524 after Balochistan reported more cases.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, eight more cases were reported in the province, taking the tally to 359.

Advertisement

Read full story