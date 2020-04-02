Coronavirus: Confirmed cases across Pakistan rise to 2,291

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Thursday after 252 new cases were reported in the country over the past twenty-four hours, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to three in Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday after one more death from the virus was reported in the area.

The death in GB took the nationwide death toll from the virus to 33.

According to Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho the 65-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and was brought to the hospital in Hyderabad on March 28 where he was tested positive and was under treatment.

“The patient was a member of the Tableeghi Jamaat. The patient had a history of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and was on a ventilator,” said the minister.

