Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Pakistan rise to 2,458

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Punjab rose to 928 on Friday afternoon after eight more cases were reported across the province, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Five of the new cases were reported from Lahore, the authority added.

On Friday morning after new cases were confirmed in Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), according to the national dashboard keeping track of virus infections.

66 new cases of the virus have been confirmed from across Pakistan in the past twenty-four hours, including five from Islamabad and at least 23 from GB. A spike in confirmed cases was also seen in Punjab late Thursday.

