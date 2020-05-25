Coronavirus: Daily number of recovered patients higher than new cases in a first, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that it was the first instance since the emergence of the pandemic that the tally of recovered patients is higher than the new infected cases reported for novel coronavirus in the province.

“About 1852 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 443 tested positive whereas 614 patients recovered and went home,” the minister said in a statement, adding that this is the first time when the recovered patients are more than the new cases reported for the virus.

With 159,301 tests conducted to date, the minister noted that about 29,934 cases have been reported to date from Sindh.

Speaking about the patients under treatment for coronavirus in the province so far, Shah maintained that about 12,943 people are under isolation at their homes, 790 are isolated at quarantine centres, however, 859 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus at various hospitals in the province.

“Two patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death-tally to 369 across the province”, the minister noted.

While presenting a situational report for the virus in Karachi, Shah observed that about 214 new cases have emerged in the metropolis in the last 24 hours where 81 cases were reported in Eastern District, 45 in Markaz District, 39 in Korangi District, 71 in South District, 26 in West District and 23 in Malir District.

Additionally, 33 new virus cases were reported in Larkana, 23 in Ghotki, 20 in Sukkur, 12 in Jacobabad and five in Qambar to date.

Touching upon the coronavirus cases reported in other cities of Sindh, Shah said that four cases were reported in Shikarpur, three in Hyderabad and Khairpur, whereas, one case was reported in Mirpur Khas, Nowshero Feroze, Sanghar and Sujawal each.

