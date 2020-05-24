Coronavirus in Pakistan: Confirmed cases climb to 54,601

Confirmed cases in the country climbed to 54,601 after new cases were detected in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the national dashboard, 135 new cases were recorded in the federal capital and 26 new cases in AJK.

Sindh leads the confirmed cases tally in the country with 21,645 infections followed by Punjab which has recorded 19,557 cases. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,685 cases have been reported, 3,306 in Balochistan, 1,592 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit Baltistan and 197 cases in AJK.

The number of cases of coronavirus recorded worldwide has passed 5.25 million, more than two thirds of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally.

There are now 5,250,658 cases officially recorded, with 339,172 deaths attributed to the virus. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 2,003,510 cases and 173,186 deaths, while the United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,604,879 cases and 96,125 deaths.

These latest figures mean that the number of recorded cases worldwide has doubled in a month, and that 250,000 new cases have been recorded in less than three days.

The region that is seeing the swiftest rise in cases is now Latin America and the Caribbean, which saw 33,719 recorded on Friday — against 28,647 in the United States and Canada, which was previously where new recorded cases were appearing fastest.

Pak Met Office study links decline in COVID-19 transmission rate to rise in temperature

A study conducted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department has found a link between the virus spread rate and temperature and humidity, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

The PMD apprised the National Command and Operation Centre today that its study has found a decline in COVID-19 transmission rate related to the rise in temperature and humidity.

The PMD official briefed the meeting headed by Minister for Planning Asad Umar through a video link that a deep study show the coronavirus spread mostly occurred in the mid-latitude which had cold and dry weather.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said that there is 90% local transmission of COVID-19 at the moment and only 10% were foreign induced.

The forum agreed for a strict and proper screening of the passengers arriving at the airports.

