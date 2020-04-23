Coronavirus in Pakistan: Nationwide tally rises to 10,811

Sindh on Thursday reported 298 cases of the virus to take the provincial tally to 3,671.

Advertisement

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, of the 298 cases, 202 were detected in Karachi and 96 in other districts. “There are 2,934 patients under treatment in Sindh at the moment,” Shah said.

The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 10,811.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 228 in Pakistan on Thursday after Sindh reported four new deaths.

So far the province has reported 73 deaths from the virus.

Another 181 recoveries from the novel coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operations Centre that is tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan has risen to 2,323 as a result, an update by the centre said on Thursday morning.

A temporary quarantine centre has been set up in a college in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area for students from Gilgit Baltistan, announced SSP Faisal Abdullah.

The SSP stated that 261 students from GB have been quarantined their after they were suspected of coronavirus.

The SSP stated that students were quarantined for the tests and their results would come in today. He added that if the tests come out as positive than all students will be sent to a quarantine centre, adding that if the results are negative then the college will be emptied and the students will be released.

Advertisement

Read full story