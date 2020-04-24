Coronavirus in Pakistan: nationwide tally rises to 11,429

Sindh on Thursday reported 274 new cases of the virus to taking the provincial tally to 3,945.

The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 11,429.

Another 42 recoveries from the novel coronavirus were reported in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 772.

MPA Abdul Rasheed tests positive for coronavirus, isolates at home

Member of the Provincial Assembly from Sindh, Syed Abdul Rasheed, on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by his political party, the Jamat-e-Islami.

A spokesperson for the party told the media on Friday morning that Rasheed was tested for the virus at a private hospital in Karachi and after the positive diagnosis, isolated himself at home.

The number of Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.7 million globally and 189,970 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

