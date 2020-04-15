Coronavirus in Pakistan: Nationwide tally rises to 6,246

Pakistan’s death toll due from the coronavirus rose to 113 after more deaths were reported by Sindh.

According to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab the provincial tally of deaths stands at 41 after six more deaths were reported in the province.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 6,246 after more cases were reported in Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of Balochistan government, 15 new cases were reported in province, taking the provincial tally to 277.

Nationwide tally of recovered cases rose to 1,571 after more people recovered from the virus in Balochistan.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, 13 more people recovered from the virus taking the provincial tally to 137.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab’s primary and secondary health care department, 71 new cases were reported in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 3,016.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that 29 more patients, out of which 24 in Expo centre and 5 others at Mayo Hospital in Lahore, have recovered in the province.

Moreover, 93 confirmed patients from Mayo Hospital and Expo centre have recovered so far, the health minister added.

The provincial minister also notified that the authorities are also working to facilitate unemployed workers and daily wagers amid the virus lockdown.

