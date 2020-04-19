Coronavirus in Pakistan: Sindh reports 182 new cases, nationwide tally rises to 8,175

The nationwide tally of confirmed cases rose to 8,175 after new cases were detected in Sindh.

According to Sindh government spokesperson 182 cases were recorded in the province taking the provincial tally to 2,537.

“In the last 24 hours, 33 people have recovered from coronavirus in Sindh,” he said.

Sindh on Sunday reported eight more deaths, taking the nationwide tally to 167.

According to Sindh government spokesperson, 56 deaths have been reported in the province so far.

A doctor, three nurses and five paramedics have tested positive for the virus at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, a report said.

Earlier, two professors, four doctors and six nurses had been reported to have contracted the virus.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has said 29 more patients have recovered from the virus in the province.

“Till now 680patients have recovered in the province,” Rashid said, adding that till now 54,000 tests have been conducted in the province.

The number of recovered patients in the country rose to 1,868 after Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported recoveries on Sunday.

