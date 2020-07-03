Coronavirus: Karachi’s South District areas to undergo complete lockdown

KARACHI: Certain areas of Karachi’s South District will undergo a lockdown from today (Friday) till July 16, as the government makes use of the smart lockdown strategy to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the city and the province.

According to a notification issued, the areas identified for the lockdown include Clifton, Defense, Lyari, Kharadar and Garden.

Moreover, all commercial areas of Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence will remain completely closed, whereas, business centres in Clifton Block 4 and 5 will remain closed. The Bath Island area will undergo a complete lockdown.

The areas of Kharadar under lockdown include include Machhi Miani Market and Khori Garden, whereas, Dolly Khata, Shoe Market, Hari Masjid and Jilani Masjid areas in Garden West and Bazarta line in Saddar will also be sealed undergo a lockdown from today.

Under the imposition of the complete lockdown, denizens will not be allowed to leave the house or roam outdoors without a mask and will not be permitted to leave the house without a legitimate reason.

Only one person in the household will be allowed to buy items of daily use by showing his/her ID card, the notification said.

In case of emergency, only one caregiver will be allowed to go out with the patient, moreover, pillion riding and all sorts of public transport will be banned.

With all businesses and shops — except grocery and medical stores —closed, industries in virus-affected areas will also remain shut and hotels, restaurants, takeaways and food delivery in the identified areas will remain suspended .

The deputy commissioners will be responsible for implementing the lockdown in the areas and those found violating the lockdown will face action in accordance with the law.

