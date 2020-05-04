Coronavirus lockdown: NADRA reopens offices to public across country

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reopened its offices across the country to facilitate the general public after a hiatus in operations due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to instructions issued on the resumption of activities, NADRA offices will remain open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, while Friday timings will be from 10am-1pm.

Citizens have been urged to call 7000 to gain relevant information before they arrive at a NADRA office.

The public has been advised that masks, santisers, and other preventive measures are mandatory in order to avail any facility from outlets.

The public will further have to follow all safety guidelines posted inside and outside the offices.

The employees of the authority have also been directed to ensure safety protocols, such as wearing masks and gloves.

According to the authority, Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) expiring from September 2019 to June 2020 have been given an automatic extension till July 2020.

NADRA said it will priortise new registrations and the related biometric validation process at the moment.

Citizens have been told to approach NADRA for new CNICs after May 15.

In Karachi, the NADRA Mega Centres and other outlets have resumed operations starting today. Police officials have also been deployed to ensure safety procedures are being followed.

Officials are checking the body temperature of the citizens coming to NADRA offices.

Meanwhile in Lahore, it was reported that safety protocols such as maintaining a safe distance, etc, were not being observed.

The PM’s aide on poverty alleviation and Ehsaas Programme Incharge Dr Sania Nishtar had appealed for the reopening of NADRA offices as the government’s cash subsistence grant for the most vulnerable sections of society is disbursed based on registration through national identity cards.

Nishtar had taken up the matter with the federal cabinet and the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) regarding a formal decision.

The PM’s aide said that due to faulty thumb impressions and other related issues there are hurdles in disbursement of the relief fund to those affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

She also highlighted that there were issues in some of the death certificates submitted to the officials, which is causing trouble in the process of releasing cash to the needy under the initiative.

