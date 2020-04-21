Coronavirus: Nationwide tally of confirmed cases rise 9,505

The nationwide tally of confirmed cases rose to 9,505 after new cases were detected in Sindh.

According to Sindh government spokesperson 289 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours to take the provincial tally to 3,053.

“In the last 24 hours, 30 people have recovered from coronavirus in Sindh,” he added.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 197 in the country after Sindh reported five more deaths.

According to the provincial government spokesperson the death toll from the virus in Sindh now stands at 66.

Faisal Edhi, the incharge of the renowned charity organization, Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The son of the legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi had taken a test for the novel coronavirus two days ago. Edhi had been busy with the charity work during the coronavirus crisis and currently is in Islamabad, according to his family.

Following the test results, Faisal Edhi has gone into self-isolation.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah attended the National Command and Operation Centre conference via video link today. In today’s session, it was decided to form a national database regarding the coronavirus situation across the country.

The CM Sindh’s spokesperson said that the database will converge at national, provincial, divisional, and district level.

“We have tested 4,955 people after tracing them,” the provincial minister was quoted as saying by his spokesperson.

