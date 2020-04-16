Coronavirus: Nationwide tally of confirmed cases rise to 6,865

Confirmed cases in the country rose to 6,865 on Thursday after new cases were reported in Balochistan.

Advertisement

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, five new cases were reported in the province taking the provincial tally to 285. He also clarified that one case was reported incorrectly on Wednesday.

Number of recovered cases in the country rose to 1,648 after more people recovered from the virus in Sindh.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 128 in the country after four more deaths were reported in Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered that a quarantine centre should be established near the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Moeed Yusuf told Chairman of Senate’s standing committee on SAFRON Taj Afridi in a telephone conversation. The SAPM was briefing the senator on PM’s actions after he sent a letter and told the PM about the situation aced by Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.

The SAPM told the senator that the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back home in the coming week, adding that they will be kept in isolation for seven days and then allowed to go to their homes.

“Pakistanis stuck at Torkham and Chaman border will soon be brought back,” Yusuf assured the senator.

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2.05 million globally and more than 136,600 people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday.

Advertisement

Read full story