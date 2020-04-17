Coronavirus: Nationwide tally of confirmed cases rises to 7,261

Nationwide tally of confirmed cases rose to 7,261 after new cases were reported in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare government spokesperson, 25 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 3,301.

The nationwide death toll rose to 137 after two new deaths were reported in Sindh.

A family in Faisalabad was diagnosed with the coronavirus after test results of deceased family member came positive in the city, announced the Deputy commissioner.

The DC stated that the son and daughter-in-law and their five kids were tested positive of the coronavirus after the death of their father, said the DC. He added that all the family members have been shifted to the isolation centre set up at the Ghulam Mehmoodabad General Hospital.

According to a late night update provided by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, the province’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have surged by 58 to 993.

Three more deaths have also been reported, taking the grim total to 44 in the province. Of the three, two deaths are from Peshawar and one from Nowshera. So far, a total of 205 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province, the minister said.

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2.14 million globally and 143,744 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

Advertisement

Read full story