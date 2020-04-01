Coronavirus: Nationwide tally rises to 2,049; three patients recover in Karachi

Three new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the region’s tally to nine.

AJK Deputy Commissioner said the two of the cases belonged to the Bhambore area while the third was recorded in Trarkhel.

The number of cases in Pakistan now stands at 2,049.

The district administration of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan on Wednesday confirmed the first coronavirus cases in the area. DI Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair confirmed the development.

“The confirmed cases are of a brother and sister in DI Khan who do not have foreign travel history. 12 people who came into contact with the patients have been quarantined,” he said.

Three more patients of the novel coronavirus have recovered from the illness in Sindh, according to Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab.

“Another 3 patients have recovered and their corona virus test has come negative. Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 54,” he said on Wednesday.

“People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to corona virus,” he added.

