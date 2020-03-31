Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 1,866

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 18 new cases in the country, taking the nation-wide toll to 1,866.

According to the national dashboard, seven new cases were reported in Islamabad, one in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six new cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The national dashboard also reported two new deaths in the country, one in Sindh and the other in KP.

Fifty-four more members of a Tableeghi Jamaat in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said.

“Samples from 200 participants who attended the gathering in Hyderabad were taken, of which 90 have come back positive,” the health department official said.

There are now 94 confirmed cases in Hyderabad, the official added.

The government of Pakistan has launched Corona Helpline on Whatsapp.

Citizens can get coronavirus related information, latest statistics and information regarding the nearest labs by sending a ‘Hi’ to 00923001111166.

1) کورونا کے چیلنج سے نمٹنے کے لیے وفاقی حکومت کا ایک اور اقدام ملک کے طول و عرض میں کورونا کے بارے میں تمام ضروری معلومات مقامی زبانوں میں پہنچانے کے لیے وٹس ایپ ہیلپ لائن کا اجرا انگریزی، اردو، پنجابی، پشتو، سندھی، بلوچی اور کشمیری زبان پر مبنی ہیلپ لائن کا آغاز pic.twitter.com/GaTvmtwddS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2020

