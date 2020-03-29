Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases rises to 1,542 nation-wide

The national dashboard reported 22 new cases of coronavirus across the country, taking the nation-wide tally to 1,528.

According to the breakdown, four new cases were reported in Islamabad, 12 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Punjab.

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday taking the tally to four in the region.

Pakistan on Sunday reported one more death from the novel coronavirus in the country, taking the national tally to 13.

According to Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheerul Islam, the patient was admitted into a local hospital two days ago with symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“The patient was with a preaching mission a week ago,” the commissioner said, adding that 10 others part of the gathering had been quarantined at a local hotel.

Punjab reported 12 new cases on Sunday taking the provincial tally to 570.

The Sindh Health Department on Sunday confirmed two more deaths in the province, taking the nation-wide toll to 15.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the two deaths occurred late on March 28.

“We received the lab reports of both patients after they had passed away and we found out that the cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with COVID-19,” she said.

The patients were 83 and 70 years old, the provincial health minister added.

Pandemic to come under control soon in Pakistan: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said the medical team visiting from China will share its knowledge and expertise with their Pakistani counterparts to deal with the threat of coronavirus, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, Jing expressed hope that the pandemic would soon come under control in Pakistan.

