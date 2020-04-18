Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan extends suspension of flight operations till April 30

KARACHI: Pakistan has suspended all domestic and international flight operations till April 30, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to CAA, special/cargo and relief planes holding special approval will continue operations as per the permissions granted to them.

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11.59pm PST,” CAA said.

As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) April 18, 2020

The new directives come as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to over 7,500 with 143 deaths.

Earlier, Pakistan had suspended domestic and international flight operations in the country in a bid to contain the coronavirus till April 21.

In an earlier, notification, the CAA had said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and rescue flights of the national carrier to and from Pakistan would be exceptions to the ban.

Most countries around the world have suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America and Asia last month.

Advertisement

Read full story