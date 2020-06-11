Coronavirus outbreak: PM Imran to personally monitor SOP adherence, violators to be ‘locked up’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to ramp up punitive measures for violators of safety protocols enforced to safeguard against the coronavirus, saying they will be “locked up”.

“I will review the whole country’s situation with regard to standard operating procedures from PM’s office,” said the premier.

“I have reports from Punjab and Sindh about adherence to SOPs. I know about mosques, courts, public offices, parks, industries, shopping malls, shops, local transport and inter-city travel and private transport.

“I will get a daily report,” he said, issuing a stark warning to those flouting the rules.

The premier said it is a national “duty” to abide by the safety rules, with a view to saving lives.

Country was ‘saved’ due to ‘smart lockdown’

PM Imran spoke at great length about India where a complete curfew was imposed and how the economy is now reeling from the after-effects.

“Today a survey has been released by experts of University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago and an organisation CMI which has been monitoring the Indian economy,” said the premier.

He said that owing to a sudden sweeping curfew there, the survey has revealed that 84% households were impacted. “But that is not the worst of it all. 34% households today are in a state where if they are not helped out, they will not be able to sustain themselves after two more weeks,” the premier said.

Around 30 million people aged 20-30 have been rendered jobless, he said, quoting the survey. “However, the elite remained unaffected. A thing I have been saying since day one.”

“I was saying since day one. We need to think of the slum dwellers, the poorest among us,” said the premier.

He said Pakistan was “saved because we did not impose a complete lockdown”.

“We quickly opened up construction and kept away from restrictions on agriculture. And the other thing was — and I am very proud — the way we distributed cash, about Rs120 billion to around 12 billion families […] so we are not as badly hit as India,” PM Imran said.

The premier warned that in the coming days, the “deaths will unfortunately rise”.

“The graph always goes up before it comes down,” he said, adding: “The graph is on an upward trajectory right now.”

He said he is “placing his hopes in people”. “It is a difficult time but nations who band together together to combat this will stay afloat as compared to those who do not care for SOPs.”

Addressing the proponents of a lockdown like India’s he said not only were the lower segments of society “crushed”, but there is “no room in New Delhi and Mumbai hospitals”.

He said India has now reached the conclusion it can no longer afford to have a lockdown in place. “They are easing the lockdown. They are arriving at the same point where me and my team were saying since day one that a complete lockdown is not the answer. The solution is a smart lockdown.”

PM Imran said with “intelligent” means, the economy must be kept going and a track and trace mechanism should be deployed to only lockdown select areas where the virus is rapidly spreading.

