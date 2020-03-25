Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh govt issues stricter provincial lockdown orders

Sindh Home Department in a notification on Wednesday said that no one will be allowed to come out on the roads after 8pm in the province.

According to the notification, medical stores near hospitals will only be allowed to be be open after 8pm. It added that factories will be shut down for 13 days across the province.

The department has also said that only the factories providing food and medicinal items will be allowed to operate in the province.

The notification also stated that only those needing medical help will be allowed to take the patient to the hospital after 8pm.

