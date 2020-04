Coronavirus outbreak: World Bank, govt sign $200 million agreement

ISLAMABAD: World Bank and federal government on Friday signed an agreement under which the former would provide $200 million to help the country improves its coronavirus response, said Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar.

Advertisement

“The sum shall be utilised for emergency preparedness/response, emergency cash transfers to poor, emergency food supplies for quarantined populations, mitigation of impacts in education,” said the minister.

The Govt of Pakistan and World Bank have signed a $200 million project for covid-19 response.

The sum shall be utilised for emergency prepardeness/response, emergency cash transfers to poor, emergency food supplies for quarantined populations, mitigation of impacts in education. pic.twitter.com/IwxeenR9Vi — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 3, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story