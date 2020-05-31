Coronavirus: Pakistan reports record 3,039 new cases, 88 deaths over 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing in Pakistan as the country reported the most number of deaths, 88, and a record number of COVID-19 cases, 3,039, over the past 24 hours on May 30.

According to statistics provided by the official government website on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, Pakistan topped its previous record number of new COVID-19 cases reported over 24 hours, 2,636, on May 28.

Pakistan had reported a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day when 88 new fatalities took place across the country on May 30. A day before, it had set the record for the most number of COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours when 78 people succumbed to the virus.

The country has so far reported more than 69,400 COVID-19 cases with doctors and health experts warning that the number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise unless a strict lockdown is not imposed.

According to the NCOC data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan currently stands at 42,742 while 25,271 have so far recovered from the virus.

Seven hundred and twenty-three patients, according to the NCOC, are in critical condition.

