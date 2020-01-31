Coronavirus: Pakistani students in Wuhan plead govt for immediate evacuation

A group of Pakistani students has demanded that the government make efforts to rescue them from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, according to a video uploaded on social media, as the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan said that over 500 Pakistani students were being “well attended and looked after by local authorities”.

Hafsah Tayab, one of the students stuck in the city of Wuhan, told a local news channel that other countries are planning to get their citizens out of the city through airplanes.

“Embassies of other countries [excluding Pakistan] are rescuing their citizens. There are over 500 Pakistani students in Wuhan. If even one of them gets affected, the others will be in danger,” she warned.

“There is a shortage of essentials and if this situation persists, we will run out of food very soon,” Tayab said in the video message, adding that she and her fellow students have been confined to the city.

“We plead that the authorities take notice of our situation on a humanitarian basis and do something about it. We will be grateful to you all our lives,” another student can be heard saying in the video.

Pls share it. Massage from Pakistan students in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/g3iZcAbFnK — Faysal (@itsfaysal2) January 26, 2020

According to a student from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, there are about 200 Pakistani students in the institute, and a total of 2,000 in other universities of the city.

“A few days ago, Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan were very scared. However, the Pakistani embassy in Beijing has made efforts to provide us with what we need,” Tayab said while speaking to the news channel. “The Pakistani authorities have assured us that they will get us out of the city like other countries,” Tayab added.

The Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that efforts are being made to help out the students.

“The officials are in constant touch with Chinese authorities in order to make necessary arrangements for Pakistanis struck in affected areas, and a special briefing for all the embassies in Beijing has been scheduled today,” FO Spokesperson Aaisha Forooqui said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Monday said that the Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan were “safe and sound” from coronavirus.

“They are well attended and looked after by the local government of the province as well as the central government. The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing is also following the situation and providing whatever assistance it can to the Pakistanis in Wuhan,” said the ambassador amid reports of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The envoy said that since the outbreak, the Chinese and Pakistani governments are working closely to manage the situation. “Right now, the Chinese and Pakistani governments are in close coordination to extend all due and necessary assistance for their life, study and stay in China. We are also following the Chinese community in Pakistan and have found three suspicious cases but there is no confirmed case of the virus in Pakistan as yet,” the envoy said.

“We appreciate the Pakistani government, in particular, the Ministry of Health, for monitoring the situation very closely. Both governments are exchanging and sharing information regarding possible medical assistance and medial preparations,” the ambassador added.

“We believe that with the understanding and support of the Pakistani nation, the Chinese government and people will have the confidence, determination to overcome this temporary difficulty. And we will restore normal life very soon,” the ambassador concluded.

Pakistani student quarantined in Karachi hospital upon arrival from Wuhan

A Pakistani student who arrived in Karachi on Thursday from the virus-hit city of Wuhan in China has been admitted for monitoring in an isolation ward of a private hospital in the port city.

A high-ranking official of the health department in Sindh told media on Friday that the student, identified as Arsalan, will be kept in the isolation ward of the hospital at least 14 days for monitoring.

“A sample of a bodily fluid of the student has been dispatched to Islamabad for tests related to the coronavirus. If the sample comes back negative, the student might be discharged earlier,” the official said.

The health department official further noted that there had been reports that patients suffering from the virus did not show outward symptoms of the disease, but were still capable of infecting others around them.

‘Critical situation in China’

“The virus-related happenings started from early January, but as more people became aware of the contagion, people started taking the necessary precautionary measures,” Arsalan told media.

“There is a critical situation in China now. I belong to a university there, and there are lots of Pakistani students in China, including families with kids who are 6 months to 10 years-old,” he added.

“I request the Pakistan government to take immediate steps for these people. I was allowed to travel from China only after doctors had carried out my complete medical check-up,” he noted.

Virus detection kits from Japan arrive in Islamabad

The first consignment of primers (reagents) — donated by Japan to Pakistan and aimed at detecting the novel coronavirus — have reached the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

The coronavirus detection kits would enable federal health officials to test at least 1,000 samples for the lethal virus, officials told media on Thursday.

Coronavirus causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person to person. It was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this month.

The virus has now spread to at least 15 countries, infecting over 7,000 people and causing 150 deaths in China alone. Pakistan has suspended flight operations to China in the wake of the outbreak.

The 28,000 plus Pakistanis in China — majority being students — remain safe from the virus, though four have been infected. The media reported earlier this week that there are a total of 500 Pakistani students in Wuhan.

Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in the Hubei province. More than two hundred have died from the virus so far in China.

