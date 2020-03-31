Coronavirus: Pakistan’s confirmed cases mounts to 1,871 with 76 patients recovered

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1871 on Tuesday in Pakistan with the country reporting 76 recoveries from the disease.

Coronavirus has killed 25 people in Pakistan. The cases in Sindh soared to 627 today, 658 in Punjab, 153 in Balochistan and 221 in KP. In Islamabad, 58 cases have been confirmed and Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed 148.

Azad Kashmir has reported six confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the national dashboard, seven new cases were reported in Islamabad, one in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six new cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The national dashboard also reported two new deaths in the country, one in Sindh and the other in KP.

Fifty-four more members of a Tableeghi Jamaat in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said.

“Samples from 200 participants who attended the gathering in Hyderabad were taken, of which 90 have come back positive,” the health department official said.

There are now 94 confirmed cases in Hyderabad, the official added.

Two Pakistanis who returned from India test positive

Two Pakistanis returning from India via Wagah Border have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five Pakistanis had travelled to India on medical visas and had returned to the country on March 29.

The government of Pakistan has launched Corona Helpline on Whatsapp.

Citizens can get coronavirus related information, latest statistics and information regarding the nearest labs by sending a ‘Hi’ to 00923001111166.

1) کورونا کے چیلنج سے نمٹنے کے لیے وفاقی حکومت کا ایک اور اقدام ملک کے طول و عرض میں کورونا کے بارے میں تمام ضروری معلومات مقامی زبانوں میں پہنچانے کے لیے وٹس ایپ ہیلپ لائن کا اجرا انگریزی، اردو، پنجابی، پشتو، سندھی، بلوچی اور کشمیری زبان پر مبنی ہیلپ لائن کا آغاز pic.twitter.com/GaTvmtwddS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2020

