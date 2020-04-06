Coronavirus: Punjab govt extends lockdown till April 14

The Punjab government on Monday announced it was extending the existing restrictions in the province till April 14.

“Public is requested to follow the guidelines issued by the government and ensure that they don’t leave home unless necessary,” the government spokesperson said.

Punjab Govt has decided to extend all the existing restrictions till 14th April 2020. Public is requested to follow the guidelines issued by Govt and ensure that they don't leave home unless necessary. pic.twitter.com/J8opyhrTvm — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) April 6, 2020

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday announced that the provincial government had decided that it will cut the school fees across the province by 20% during the ongoing holidays as part of measures to shield the public from the economic impact of a lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The CM, in a tweet, said that the schools have also been instructed to collect the fees a monthly basis. He added that the schools have also been directed to pay the salary of all its staff and teachers on time, and have been barred from firing them.

ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ چھٹیوں کے دوران پنجاب کے تمام سکولوں کی فیس 20 فیصد کم اور صرف ماہانہ بنیاد پر وصول کی جائے اس دوران سکولوں کو تمام اساتذہ اور سٹاف کی تنخواہوں کی مکمل اور بروقت ادائیگی کا پابند بنایا جائے گا اور کسی سکول کو ٹیچرز یا سٹاف کو نکالنے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, Buzdar further said that an additional five field hospitals will begin work in Punjab to treat patients from the coronavirus.

“The field hospitals have been set up in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Jhelum,” he said. CM Buzdar also said that close to 15 million people have applied for the Insaf Imdad Program launched by the government.

