Coronavirus: Punjab govt revises tally, nationwide cases decrease to 8,648

The nationwide tally of confirmed patient decreased to 8,648 after Punjab government in its latest update on the coronavirus revised the provincial tally of positive cases.

In the latest update issued by Punajb’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the provincial government decreased the provincial tally by 101 cases putting it at 3721.

Nationwide death toll form the coronavirus rose to 181 after new deaths were reported in Sindh.

According to provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, five new deaths were reported in the province in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 61.

